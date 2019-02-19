Bus Driver Realizes He Won't Fit Through Toll, Makes U-Turn On Highway

This is a video from China of a bus driver who, realizing he won't fit through an upcoming toll booth, performs a U-turn in the middle of the highway (why would they not make toll booths big enough for a bus to fit through?). Personally, I would have done the exact same thing. Jk jk I would have gotten out of the bus and pretended I wasn't driving it.

Keep going for the video. Benny Hill version HERE. Also what's up with that white car, was that a helper?

Thanks to hairless, who would have gotten out and thumbed a ride like a normal bus driver who doesn't take their responsibility seriously.