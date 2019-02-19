Bus Driver Realizes He Won't Fit Through Toll, Makes U-Turn On Highway

February 19, 2019

bus-u-turn-on-highway.jpg

This is a video from China of a bus driver who, realizing he won't fit through an upcoming toll booth, performs a U-turn in the middle of the highway (why would they not make toll booths big enough for a bus to fit through?). Personally, I would have done the exact same thing. Jk jk I would have gotten out of the bus and pretended I wasn't driving it.

Keep going for the video. Benny Hill version HERE. Also what's up with that white car, was that a helper?

Thanks to hairless, who would have gotten out and thumbed a ride like a normal bus driver who doesn't take their responsibility seriously.

  • Haha! Just have to say I almost look forward to your gifs and links as much as the article :)

  • securitywyrm

    Wait, who is that OTHER vehicle also going the wrong way?

  • Kaizer Chief

    MADE IN CHINA. KEEP IN THE SHADE.

  • Douchy McDouche

    And these guys will take over the world some day...

  • Megatron Jenkins
  • Bling Nye

    Should've just picked up more speed to make it through the toll booth. Blast that fucker on through.

    "哔哔嘟嘟声"

    (funny how that translates as 'whistling' when it was originally 'beep beep motherfucker')

  • Megatron Jenkins
  • Munihausen

    The People's Clusterfck

  • Closet Nerd

    So driving the wrong way on the highway was his solution?!
    Our next Chief of Transportation ladies & gentlemen!

  • Bling Nye

    Stickin' it to the libs!

  • Ollie Williams

    Traffic rules and logic does not apply in China.

  • Eric Ord

    What else could they do, other than wait for a police escort? How would that work out politically in China?

  • GeneralDisorder

    /r/bitchimabus

  • Doog

    Rules and Logic do not apply in China, traffic or not.

