Boating Through A Massive Fever Of Rays In A See-Through Canoe

This is a video released by See Through Canoe of a watersporter canoeing through a massive fever of cownose rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. So *cracking knuckles* are these the ones that took out our man Steve Irwin? "No, that was a short-tail stingray." Whew, because a million to one aren't very good odds and I really didn't feel like fighting to the death today.

Keep going for the whole video.

