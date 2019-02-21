Boating Through A Massive Fever Of Rays In A See-Through Canoe

February 21, 2019

This is a video released by See Through Canoe of a watersporter canoeing through a massive fever of cownose rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. So *cracking knuckles* are these the ones that took out our man Steve Irwin? "No, that was a short-tail stingray." Whew, because a million to one aren't very good odds and I really didn't feel like fighting to the death today.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to N Jansen, who agrees heroes pass, but are never forgotten.

  • The_Wretched

    yeah, but they are worth only 1 XP each.

  • Wooder

    I don't get it...they killed Steve Irwin and then there's these psychos who play with them as a tourist attraction
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Munihausen

    Gives new meaning to the term "glass bottom boat."

  • Closet Nerd

    CRIKEY!

