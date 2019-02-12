Barrel Rips Itself Off .50 Caliber Magnum For Man Firing Handgun For First Time

February 12, 2019

This is a video of a man allegedly firing his first handgun and having the barrel rip itself right off the .50 caliber Magnum he's shooting. Why you would ever start with a .50 caliber weapon for your first shooting experience is beyond me, but I suspect it has something to do with awful friends. Get this man a 9mm. So, what exactly happened here -- can anybody provide some insight? I'll admit, I'm only an expert when it comes to laser weaponry, I'm not familiar with these old-fashioned bullet guns. Was there a fault with the weapon? Did he do something wrong? Did I do something wrong? Why are you leaving me?! Come on, at least tell me so my next relationship might be better.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, props for keeping the completely destroyed weapon pointed downrange.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees that must have been invigorating.

