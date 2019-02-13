Ahahahahaha: Guy In Mosh Pit Waving His Nintendo Switch Around Like A Lunatic

This is a short video of a man moshing during Vatican's performance at a hardcore metal show and swinging his Nintendo Switch around like an absolute madman. I like how he keeps waving it right in peoples' faces like it's a -- wait for it -- switchblade. See what I did there? "I wish you hadn't." Same. Unfortunately, regret is the only constant in my life right now.

UPDATE: Added a Twitter video of Vatican giving a shoutout to the gamers in the audience and all of them raising their Switches in turn because metal shows clearly aren't how I remember them.

Keep going for the whole video, which is really just the gif in higher quality. Also I'm pretty sure that guy in the red shirt was genuinely scared he was going to get Super Smash Bro'd in the face.

Thanks to Hex, who agrees any man who has such blatant disregard for his gaming console is absolutely terrifying.