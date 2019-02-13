Ahahahahaha: Guy In Mosh Pit Waving His Nintendo Switch Around Like A Lunatic

February 13, 2019

This is a short video of a man moshing during Vatican's performance at a hardcore metal show and swinging his Nintendo Switch around like an absolute madman. I like how he keeps waving it right in peoples' faces like it's a -- wait for it -- switchblade. See what I did there? "I wish you hadn't." Same. Unfortunately, regret is the only constant in my life right now.

UPDATE: Added a Twitter video of Vatican giving a shoutout to the gamers in the audience and all of them raising their Switches in turn because metal shows clearly aren't how I remember them.

Keep going for the whole video, which is really just the gif in higher quality. Also I'm pretty sure that guy in the red shirt was genuinely scared he was going to get Super Smash Bro'd in the face.

Thanks to Hex, who agrees any man who has such blatant disregard for his gaming console is absolutely terrifying.

  • That's one of the least tough things i can imagine in a moshpit. Even a furby sounds like a scarier actual weapon.

  • Jason Christopher

    Where's the Wall of Death when you need one?

  • The_Wretched

    Try that too close to me and you will be suddenly on the ground.

  • James Aames

    I would've brought an Atari 2600 controller. Yar's Revenge was my jam.

  • Wooder

    He's a one man mosh pit.
    Well at least he didn't have VR googles on...then there would be carnage.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Oktoberfest > Sausagefest

  • Ollie Williams

    Mosh pits are still a thing? Huh.

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. The neo-liberal corporatocracy... uh... something. I don't have the energy to finish that tinfoil rant.

