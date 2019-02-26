Ahahahahaha: Cat Stomps In Owner's Just Opened Chocolate-Filled Bun

This is a short video (with multiple playbacks and slow motion) of a woman opening a chocolate-filled bun when her cat comes along and reverse stomps right in the chocolate. That sucks. I mean, you know where those paws have been (SPOILER: covering turds in the litter box), so that chocolate bun is pretty much just trash now unless you're cool getting worms. Me? I've had worms twice in my life. "When you were a kid?" Once when I was a kid, once currently.

Keep going for the whole video, the replays just makes it better and better.

