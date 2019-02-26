Ahahahahaha: Cat Stomps In Owner's Just Opened Chocolate-Filled Bun

February 26, 2019

This is a short video (with multiple playbacks and slow motion) of a woman opening a chocolate-filled bun when her cat comes along and reverse stomps right in the chocolate. That sucks. I mean, you know where those paws have been (SPOILER: covering turds in the litter box), so that chocolate bun is pretty much just trash now unless you're cool getting worms. Me? I've had worms twice in my life. "When you were a kid?" Once when I was a kid, once currently.

Keep going for the whole video, the replays just makes it better and better.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees that is not how you earn your Fancy Feast.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I was going to say that the aftermath of a cat with chocolate covered foot is the real damage but this video is clearly staged. Yeah, I'm a party pooper.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.
  • lushkneebumbuild

    but why would you convert a loaf of pumpernickel into weird offbrand lavacake in the first place??

  • Deksam

    I have never seen a cat step backwards into something so randomly, seems it was pushed in there. A front paw sure, but back paw???

  • lushkneebumbuild

    silly gw, if you weren't cool with having worms you wouldn't own an indoor/outdoor cat in the first place

  • PUNX

    in life we all need to find Giovanna and eradicate her

  • Ollie Williams

    People who let their cat in their kitchen, let alone on their counter tops, deserve everything they get.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm no expert, but that looks like hard wood. I think she's opening her bun on the floor. If I had to venture a guess, I'd say she was trying to take advantage of that natural lighting.

  • PUNX

    correct me if I am wrong but isn't it faux.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    🤔 now that you mention it, it does look like a vynal...? vinal? vinyl? My keyboard won't spell this word for me, and I don't know how to on my own 😥

  • PUNX

    It is okay friend, i use my phone's speak n spell for many words i don't know how to spell

  • lushkneebumbuild

    now that you fixed it, it looks like punx was just saying the wood looked real but misspelled phaux
    (although i'm 90% sure you had it right the first time with faux)

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Okay, now I've edited everything, is that kind of what you meant?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    no. now everything is terrible. put it back

  • Nicholas Conrad

    But..... I didn't edit anything....?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    yeah, i misread

    (saw "it isn't faux" not "isn't it faux")

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Not only are you wrong, you are my eternal faux!!!

