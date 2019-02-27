A Video Count Of Every 'Dude' Spoken In Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey

Because you have to teach your kids how to count somehow, and maybe those Star Wars stormtrooper missed blaster shots or mentions of The Force aren't your child's particular cup of juice, this is a video count of all the times 'dude' is spoken in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The grand total? Sixty-nine! Just kidding it's ninety-one. That would have been a cool Easter Egg though.

Keep going for the video while I create an office pool to guess how many 'dudes' are in the original movie.

Thanks to carey, who can't wait to count all the 'dudes' in the upcoming third movie.