A Video Count Of Every 'Dude' Spoken In Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey

February 27, 2019

every-dude-in-bill-n-teds-bogus-journey.jpg

Because you have to teach your kids how to count somehow, and maybe those Star Wars stormtrooper missed blaster shots or mentions of The Force aren't your child's particular cup of juice, this is a video count of all the times 'dude' is spoken in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The grand total? Sixty-nine! Just kidding it's ninety-one. That would have been a cool Easter Egg though.

Keep going for the video while I create an office pool to guess how many 'dudes' are in the original movie.

Thanks to carey, who can't wait to count all the 'dudes' in the upcoming third movie.

Meanwhile In Russia: Towing A Bus With A Log Ski For A Wheel

Previous Story

Guy Casually Crams Entire Slice Of Pizza In Mouth

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: counting things, dude, everybody needs a hobby, i'm going to do this for some movie that i like i've always wanted to make one of these videos i wonder if it's really as rewarding as imagine it'll be, learning by looking, movies, sure why not
Previous Post
Next Post