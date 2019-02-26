A Custom Cobra Commander Themed Heckler & Koch XM8 Assault Rifle

February 26, 2019

cobra-commander-rifle-1.jpg

This is the functional Heckler & Koch XM8 assault rifle (actually an SL8 with a custom XM8 conversion kit) modded by Hollywood props engineer Tom Bostic of TommyBuilt Tactical with a Cobra Commander theme from the G.I. Joe franchise. Man, I miss those old red lasers vs blue lasers days. Some more info:

This is an H&K SL8 I converted to an XM8 with my furniture kit, that's an actual Insight Technologies 4x XM8 prototype optic basically unobtainable, lol Beta C 100 G36 drum and a custom barrel shroud. We did it up in the Old 80's cartoon Cobra Commander theme from the GI Joe toys and cartoons.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Pork chop sandwiches?" Forever and always. That's one of my top two go-to's when I'm feeling down. "And the other?" The bar. If I'm really down I watch the video AT the bar.

Keep going for several more shots.

cobra-commander-rifle-2.jpg

cobra-commander-rifle-3.jpg

cobra-commander-rifle-4.jpg

Thanks to FearlessFarris, who agrees blue lasers will always prevail.

Good To Know: Death Metal Attracts Sharks Because The Tones Mimic Those Of Struggling Fish

Previous Story

Ninjas Are Everywhere: Man Performs Backflip To Handstand

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cartoons, cobra, cobra commander, gi joe, knowing is half the battle, modding things, nice, oldschool, pork chop sandwiches!, red lasers vs blue lasers, rifle, slick, themes, things that look like other things, weapons
Previous Post
Next Post