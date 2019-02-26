A Custom Cobra Commander Themed Heckler & Koch XM8 Assault Rifle

This is the functional Heckler & Koch XM8 assault rifle (actually an SL8 with a custom XM8 conversion kit) modded by Hollywood props engineer Tom Bostic of TommyBuilt Tactical with a Cobra Commander theme from the G.I. Joe franchise. Man, I miss those old red lasers vs blue lasers days. Some more info:

This is an H&K SL8 I converted to an XM8 with my furniture kit, that's an actual Insight Technologies 4x XM8 prototype optic basically unobtainable, lol Beta C 100 G36 drum and a custom barrel shroud. We did it up in the Old 80's cartoon Cobra Commander theme from the GI Joe toys and cartoons.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Pork chop sandwiches?" Forever and always. That's one of my top two go-to's when I'm feeling down. "And the other?" The bar. If I'm really down I watch the video AT the bar.

Thanks to FearlessFarris, who agrees blue lasers will always prevail.