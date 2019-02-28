A Beautiful Waterfall Cascading Down An Outdoor Stairway

February 28, 2019

This is a video of a waterfall caused by heavy rains cascading down some stairs at the Culinary Institute of America in St Helena, California. I felt like the only thing missing from the video were some salmon trying to jump up those stairs to throw a spawning orgy at the top and then die. "Is that how you want to go, GW?" What do you mean? "Like at an orgy." Don't be ridiculous, I have a reputation to uphold, I can't be dying at some kink-fueled orgy. "Just checking." I'm kidding, obviously I'm 110% fine with that. But I want my obituary to read, 'He died happy -- so lost in a mountain of flesh he couldn't even tell which way was up.'

Keep going for the video, which is way too much walking to the waterfall stairs and not enough of the waterfall stairs. Honestly, the gif is really all you need to see.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's the little things in life.

  • sizzlepants

    Awww... look at the pretty flood damage?

    Really though, if there's that much water coming down the stairs there is a substantial problem happening up there.

  • Douchy McDouche

    "Do you want to see the most beautiful thing I've ever filmed?"

  • lushkneebumbuild

    with a few minor modifications you could keep that as a permanent waterfeature (gotta keep the moss/alge on the sides, that's key. don't clean it when modifying the stairs)

  • Catina

  • Closet Nerd

    Storm Water Management FAIL

