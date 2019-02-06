45 Second Timelapse Of A Man's Beard And Hair Growth Over A Year

February 6, 2019

This is a 45-second timelapse video of Youtuber Tomer Sherf's beard and hair growth over the course of a year (I also noticed that apparently camera quality vastly improved in the past year). He starts off clean-shaven and with very short hair, then by the end, man -- he looks like a guy who built himself a cabin in the woods and only ventures into town twice a year to sell his extra deer meat and beaver pelts. "A hunk?" I mean I guess if you're into that rugged, outdoorsy type. "I am." And what about me? "You look like a lizard." Well I can lick my own eyeballs.

