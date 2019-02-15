296: A Video Count Of All Stormtroopers' Missed Blaster Shots During The Death Star Escape Scene In Star Wars: A New Hope

Above: There's just no excuse for that.

Despite Obi Wan Kenobi's earlier claim that Imperial stormtroopers are "so precise," this is a video of the 296 missed blaster shots fired by stormtroopers during Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Princess Leia's escape from the Death Star (half of which were shot down narrow corridors). Granted it looks like a lot of those shots were just to keep the group pinned down, but still, that's just awful shooting. Still, I think this serves as an important life-saving reminder that if you ever find yourself sentenced to death by firing squad, remember to request stormtroopers.

Thanks to Jordan, who agrees clearly the Imperial Army doesn't spend nearly enough on marksman training.

  • Ed Hopkins

    The stormtroopers were ordered to miss. As Leia says, "They let us go. It's the only explanation for the ease of our escape."

  • Peter Ketterer

    You idiot. They missed on purpose to let them escape. You are propigating false stereotypes

  • GeneralDisorder

    If Vader found out he'd... uh... wheeze on them or something? I don't know what Vader actually does. Kinda like in the movies Boba Fett just stands there with his arms crossed then later dies. Except in the movies Vader at least does something in the movies besides die.

  • Draco Basileus
  • Wooder

    I'm sure the death star handy man hates it when they miss!

    Guaranteed full time and pension (unless death star blows up...DOH!)

