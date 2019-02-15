296: A Video Count Of All Stormtroopers' Missed Blaster Shots During The Death Star Escape Scene In Star Wars: A New Hope

Above: There's just no excuse for that.

Despite Obi Wan Kenobi's earlier claim that Imperial stormtroopers are "so precise," this is a video of the 296 missed blaster shots fired by stormtroopers during Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Princess Leia's escape from the Death Star (half of which were shot down narrow corridors). Granted it looks like a lot of those shots were just to keep the group pinned down, but still, that's just awful shooting. Still, I think this serves as an important life-saving reminder that if you ever find yourself sentenced to death by firing squad, remember to request stormtroopers.

Keep going for a video of the count.

Thanks to Jordan, who agrees clearly the Imperial Army doesn't spend nearly enough on marksman training.