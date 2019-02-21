1980's Edition Trivial Pursuit With A Stranger Things Theme

This is the $20 Back to The 80's Edition of Trivial Pursuit, with a Stranger Things theme (shipping May 1st). There are 1,500 new questions on 250 cards in six categories: Movies; TV; Music; Famous People and Events; Trends, Tech and Fun; and Stranger Things. Plus the board has portal spaces that if landed on send all players to the Upside Down (the board flips up to represent the Upside Down, seen on the left side of the photo, regular playfield on the right), where you can lose wedges for incorrect answers. Fun! Man, I can still remember the first time my dad ate a Trivial Pursuit card. I think the question was dated so the answer actually was incorrect. Or, who knows, maybe he just wasn't getting enough fiber in his diet and had a craving. *shrug* I've eaten the bark right off of trees before.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who knows what I like, and I like alienating friends after a particularly heated game night (piss off Greg, Michael, Audrey, and Dave).