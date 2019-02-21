1980's Edition Trivial Pursuit With A Stranger Things Theme

February 21, 2019

80s-stranger-things-trivial-pursuit.jpg

This is the $20 Back to The 80's Edition of Trivial Pursuit, with a Stranger Things theme (shipping May 1st). There are 1,500 new questions on 250 cards in six categories: Movies; TV; Music; Famous People and Events; Trends, Tech and Fun; and Stranger Things. Plus the board has portal spaces that if landed on send all players to the Upside Down (the board flips up to represent the Upside Down, seen on the left side of the photo, regular playfield on the right), where you can lose wedges for incorrect answers. Fun! Man, I can still remember the first time my dad ate a Trivial Pursuit card. I think the question was dated so the answer actually was incorrect. Or, who knows, maybe he just wasn't getting enough fiber in his diet and had a craving. *shrug* I've eaten the bark right off of trees before.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who knows what I like, and I like alienating friends after a particularly heated game night (piss off Greg, Michael, Audrey, and Dave).

Man Autotunes His Very Talkative Bengal Cat

Previous Story

Oh, You Know, Just A Pregnant Red Crab Casually Eating Some Babies

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    Sorry, the card says "Moops"!

  • Closet Nerd

    Star Wars Trivial Pursuit is still my favorite.
    Just bought a 2nd set in case something happens to the first set.

  • Bling Nye

    My brother and I would play that, and it would often come down to which one of us got a question wrong first, the other would end up winning.

    We even found a couple questions that had incorrect answers, the one I remember being something like, "who's driving the landspeeder on Tatooine, Luke or C3PO?" and the answer they had was Luke since he was on the left where the driver would be in the US, but the actual movie prop has the driver on the right since the props were made in England, so C3PO was the one driving. Something like that. Haven't played it since the 90's.

    We also used the cards when we were in line for the Phantom Menace, everyone in line with us got in on it and you could move up in the line if you could beat the person in front of you on the trivia questions. Fun times.

  • Closet Nerd

    Thats awesome!
    I remember the first time we played, my son got the question, "Lando Calrisian runs what city?" [He didn't know, but we read the answer]
    Next turn, "Who runs Cloud City?" [Crickets]
    Really boy?!

  • Bling Nye

    Ouch. Lol

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a game of knowledge, board games, decades, flipping the table and cussing everyone out, games, i'd play it, questions, shows, so everything comes with a stranger things theme now that's cool we needed that, stranger things, sure why not, the 80's, the upside down, trivial pursuit
Previous Post
Next Post