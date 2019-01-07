You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat: Custom Sculpted Jaws Baby Bed

This is the custom Jaws themed baby bed created by sculptor Joseph Reginella for his newborn, which was inspired by Quint's death scene from the movie. As far as baby beds go, this is definitely the sharkiest one I've seen. Plus now that Joseph's son has outgrown the boat, it's become a cat bed (picture after the jump). Double life! Reduce, reuse, recycle. Gosh it seems like only yesterday I outgrew my baby bed and my parents decided I was old enough to start sleeping in the open trunk of the car in the garage. *inhaling deeply* You think that's why I love the smell of gasoline and tires so much?

Keep going for a shot of a cat in it on the floor.

Thanks to Clint, who informed me there's an 95% chance that kid is gonna grow up to be afraid of the ocean.