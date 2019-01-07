You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat: Custom Sculpted Jaws Baby Bed

January 7, 2019

jaws-baby-bed-1.jpg

This is the custom Jaws themed baby bed created by sculptor Joseph Reginella for his newborn, which was inspired by Quint's death scene from the movie. As far as baby beds go, this is definitely the sharkiest one I've seen. Plus now that Joseph's son has outgrown the boat, it's become a cat bed (picture after the jump). Double life! Reduce, reuse, recycle. Gosh it seems like only yesterday I outgrew my baby bed and my parents decided I was old enough to start sleeping in the open trunk of the car in the garage. *inhaling deeply* You think that's why I love the smell of gasoline and tires so much?

Keep going for a shot of a cat in it on the floor.

jaws-baby-bed-2.jpg

Thanks to Clint, who informed me there's an 95% chance that kid is gonna grow up to be afraid of the ocean.

Hey It's Me, Bear: Bear Rings Family's Video Doorbell

Previous Story

How Fascinating: Video Of A Ghostly Tarp Dancing Around In The Wind

Next Story
  • Jenness

    It'll be interesting to see what type of person that kid grows up to be.

  • Eric Ord

    He'll normalize his abuse in his mind by recreating his abuser's behavior when he has the opportunity, i.e. he'll eat a boat

  • Bling Nye

    Missed the 4 year anniversary by one day... https://geekologie.com/2015...

    But who was it built for? Joeseph's friends' kid? His own kid?

    "Reduce, reuse, recycle" ... clevvvver...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Sure, but this time with a pic of a cat!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: babies, bed, cool, different strokes for different folks, i am into this and i never thought i would be into a baby bed, jaws, movies, parenting, sculpture, sharks, sleeping, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post