Young Ukulele Prodigy Performs Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

January 25, 2019

smells-like-teen-spirit-ukulele.jpg

This is a video of 12-year old Feng E from Taiwan playing Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' on a ukulele. He certainly has charisma, and does a great job performing. As a matter of fact, he might do too great a job. "GW please tell me you're not going to sabotage this kid just so you can win the ukulele contest this year." Whaaaaat? Don't be ridiculous.*scrolling through phone for Finger Breaker's number*

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees shredding knows no age limit except like three and under is probably unlikely.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Ukulele: the best way to ruin a song

  • AtomicMountain

    Can we please stop this internet charade that ukuleles are cool?

    Ukulele covers of songs are as terrible as pan-flute covers of songs.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'll make sure to donate a quarter if I see him on the street.

  • Munihausen

    Making teenagers depressed is like shooting fish in a barrel - Bart Simpson

