Young Ukulele Prodigy Performs Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

This is a video of 12-year old Feng E from Taiwan playing Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' on a ukulele. He certainly has charisma, and does a great job performing. As a matter of fact, he might do too great a job. "GW please tell me you're not going to sabotage this kid just so you can win the ukulele contest this year." Whaaaaat? Don't be ridiculous.*scrolling through phone for Finger Breaker's number*

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees shredding knows no age limit except like three and under is probably unlikely.