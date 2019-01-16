You Can See It Coming From A Mile Away: Russian Icicle Removal Goes As Expected

January 16, 2019

russian-icicle-removal.jpg

This is a video from Saratov, Russia of a work crew removing some very large icicles from the front of a building. Now I'm not sure what they expected to happen, but exactly what I expected to happen happened, and that building is going to need a couple new awnings now. No word if these guys will be the same group responsible for installing those awnings, but I can't wait to watch that video either.

Keep going for the video, but skip to around 0:40 for the action while I speculate whey they didn't try solving this problem with some good old fashioned fire.

Thanks to Jeremy K, who agrees they should have hired Cyclops to melt those icicles with his laser-vision.

