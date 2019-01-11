Yikes: AK-47 Trigger Breaks Sticking It In Full-Auto In The Hands Of An Inexperienced Shooter

This is an older video of a guy in jean shorts (presumably on a super lit bachelor party trip) at the Battlefield Vegas shooting range in (you guessed it) Las Vegas firing an AK-47 in semi-auto mode when the trigger breaks, sticking the rifle in full-auto and almost ending very, very badly. Thankfully the shooter is able to keep the gun pointed downrange and the staff is able to keep him on his feet. Still, terrifying. I remember I went to a shooting range in Virginia when I was younger and it was the first time I ever fired a handgun and the gun they gave me kept jamming and I thought for sure it was going to explode in my hands and that's why I only f*ck with laser blasters and throwing stars now, the end.

Keep going for the video, but watch your volume.

Thanks to ratface cd, who agrees somebody is gonna need to swing by the hotel room to change into a new pair of jean shorts after this.