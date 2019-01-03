Wow, Mother Nature, Wow: A Bunch Of Cane Toads Trying To Mate With An 11-Foot Python

After a heavy storm dropped almost 7cm (~2.75-inches) of rain in the area, this is a video from a farmer near Kununurra, Australia of a bunch of cane toads hopping a ride on an 11-foot olive python. Except -- wait a minute -- according to conservation biologist Jodi Rowley they're not trying to ride the snake, they're trying to ride the snake. Whoa Nelly! In her own words while I wish I could get as excited about the video as she did:

This is one of the most amazing videos I've seen!! Lots of *very* horny Cane #Toads (Rhinella marina) trying to mate with a large Olive #Python (Liasis olivaceus), with Giant Burrowing Frogs (Cyclorana australis) & Red Tree #Frogs (Litoria rubella) calling in the background!

LOL, but what's up with that trio on the right? Because I feel like you're a toad and have the opportunity to bang a snake, you bang the snake, you don't mount up traditional style, and you certainly don't just watch two other toads do it. What a little creeper. "Is that toad you, GW?" Oh hell no, I'm the one nearest the snake's head living life to the fullest.

Thanks to Rab, who suspects a lot of toady bucket lists were crossed off that day.