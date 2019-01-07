Words Of Wisdom: Life Lessons With Mr. T

This is a throwback video of life lessons with Mr. T. I believe they were all taken from the ends of episodes of the animated Mister T television series, where a real-life Mr. T would teach a lesson in the same vein as the end-of-episode G.I. Joe PSAs. I learned a lot by watching it. Actually, I learned everything I know by watching it, and there's no doubt in my mind if more people lived their lives by Mr. T's lessons the world would be a much better place. But they don't, so I'm afraid if nothing changes I'll have no other choice but to push the big red button on my birthday this year. What a present that will be.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the greatest life lesson of all is to love. Plus washing your hands after going to the bathroom.