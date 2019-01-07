Words Of Wisdom: Life Lessons With Mr. T

January 7, 2019

mr-t-life-lessons.jpg

This is a throwback video of life lessons with Mr. T. I believe they were all taken from the ends of episodes of the animated Mister T television series, where a real-life Mr. T would teach a lesson in the same vein as the end-of-episode G.I. Joe PSAs. I learned a lot by watching it. Actually, I learned everything I know by watching it, and there's no doubt in my mind if more people lived their lives by Mr. T's lessons the world would be a much better place. But they don't, so I'm afraid if nothing changes I'll have no other choice but to push the big red button on my birthday this year. What a present that will be.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the greatest life lesson of all is to love. Plus washing your hands after going to the bathroom.

  • Jenness

    That video compilation was wholesome AF

    Compared to today Mr. T is like Mary Poppins

  • Talon184

    We need more Mr. T in this world!

  • Roark

    Nothing wrong with wearing Glasses... If you need them...

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Drink your school, stay in sleep, don’t do milk, and get eight hours of drugs and you can FIND WORK!

