Woman Performs An Impressive Flaming Rope Dart Routine

January 25, 2019

This is a video of an artist performing a flaming rope dart routine (the rope dart is a piece of Chinese martial arts equipment). It looks like something straight out of a superhero movie. Also, was this video slow motion or was it all in real-time? Asking for a friend who has a hard time with time. What day is it anyway? WAIT, IS IT-- "It's not your birthday." Man, I feel like it's taking forever to get here this year. "It IS Friday though." Hot diggity dog! *tears off dress shirt to reveal 'NO BEER NO LIFE' novelty t-shirt below, cracks open warm one from desk drawer* You know, as much as it sucks, life ain't so bad.

Keep going for the full routine.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees that, as a general rule, fire makes every performance even better.

Go Go Camo!: Video Of An Octopus Hiding In Plain Sight

Previous Story

Ring-Bearer Dog Rides Remote Controlled Lamborghini Down Aisle At Owner's Wedding

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    ...that's hot.

  • David Vigil

    That’s a poi, not a rope dart. Still a cool routine.

  • Wooder

    I need a cool girlfriend like this...so what if she cannot cook or even do her own laundry...wow.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Is that culture appropriation I see?

  • James Mcelroy

    yeah, she appropriately appropriated those yoga pants, culturally.

  • Lorraine H. Swaney

    I have been attaining $86/hourly from completing a web based work from home... My acquaintance told me the way she was averaging over $4000 monthly by doing this work she found on the web... I was genuinely astounded and decided I would go for it... Right now i really feel very grateful she told me this, and will highly recommend it to absolutely everyone to consider it... This is exactly what i do> FOLLOW THIS

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, cool, count me in, dancing, everybody needs a hobby, fire, fire makes everything better, flame on, having a great time, i am into this, martial arts, performance art, skills, weapons, you know how i feel about fire
Previous Post
Next Post