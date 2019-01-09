Woman Drops Grenade In Virtual Reality, Makes A Run For It Straight Into A Fireplace In Reality Reality

This is a short video of a woman in virtual reality (anybody know what game that is?) who drops a grenade trying to throw it, and proceeds to run for cover in real life -- straight into a stone fireplace. Obviously, whatever virtual hit points she avoided in grenade damage she almost certainly made up for in real life pain, and I hope this serves as an important lesson to everyone. "And what lesson would that be?" Always dive away from virtual grenades, never run.

