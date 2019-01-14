Woman Banned From Walmart After Drinking Wine Out Of A Pringles Can, Driving Electric Shopping Cart Around Parking Lot For 3 Hours





Because some people aren't afraid to grab life by the horns and live their dream, a Texas woman was recently banned from her local Walmart after being caught drinking wine out of a Pringles can (once you pop, you can't stop) and driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot for "about three hours." What a magnificent creature.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours. Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store. Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.

The ol' wine out of a Pringles can before 9 a.m. -- classic. And she wasn't arrested? Kinda makes me want to move to Texas. Only kinda though. Still, no word when exactly this woman relocated from Florida or what sort of crazy hijincks her boyfriend is up to, but I for one can't wait to find out.

Thanks to my buddy Closet Nerd, who agrees this woman is an inspiration to us all.