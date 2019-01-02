Whee, I'm A Log!: POV Footage Of A Piece Of Lumber Passing Through A Sawmill

January 2, 2019

This is some point-of-view footage of what a piece of lumber experiences as it passes through the RedStag Timber sawmill in New Zealand, getting cut along the way. And what an exhilarating ride it was! I've never felt more like a two-by-four in my entire life. 4/5 would wait up to an hour to ride at Six Flags.

Keep going for the whole video while I daydream I've reached my final form as a rocking chair outside Cracker Barrel.

Thanks to me, for being the bumpiest bump on a log that ever was.

