Whee, I'm A Log!: POV Footage Of A Piece Of Lumber Passing Through A Sawmill

This is some point-of-view footage of what a piece of lumber experiences as it passes through the RedStag Timber sawmill in New Zealand, getting cut along the way. And what an exhilarating ride it was! I've never felt more like a two-by-four in my entire life. 4/5 would wait up to an hour to ride at Six Flags.

