What Did I Just Watch?: 'In A Nutshell', A Weird But Impressive Stop-Motion Video That Tries To Capture The World In A Nutshell

January 18, 2019

This is 'In A Nutshell', a stop-motion video created from 3,000 photographs by filmmaker and animator Fabio Friedli of YK Studios that "distills the story of human existence in just under five minutes and delivers a profound and moving thesis on this thing we call life." I mean I guess that's what I watched? Honestly I was just really confused, mostly because I was expecting a pistachio documentary. I love these things. *tosses one in air, leans back to catch, takes it right in the eye* "GW, did you just--" Not another word.

Keep going for the video, but make sure to take a nice pause at 2:45 to stop and reflect on what you've seen so far.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees the last thing you want to find in a nutshell is a worm. I didn't eat cashews for nine years.

Awww: Hamsters Racing Through A Five-Level Maze

Previous Story

Officially Licensed Full-Scale Jim Henson's Labyrinth Door Knockers

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, heck if i know, history, hmm, human history, humanity, i'm confused, nuts, over my head, so that's that, stop motion, sure why not, the history of everything, things, video, watching things, well how about that, what did i just watch?, what does it all mean?
Previous Post
Next Post