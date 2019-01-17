What A Time To Be Risen: Marshmallow Peeps Flavored Cereal Coming For Easter

This is a new Kellogg's Peeps flavored cereal coming in time for the Easter season. The limited edition sugarbombs include yellow, pink and blue marshmallow flavored rings, as well actual marshmallows. Mmmm, a little marshmallow on marshmallow action -- I'll allow it. Per Instagram user mnmtwinz, who has the lowdown in case you want to try scoring some for yourself a little early from Target:

Marshmallow flavored cereal with marshmallows! The cereal has got the same texture as Apple Jacks but literally does taste like Peeps Marshmallows; just without the sugar crystals. It's strange but it works! The sweetness is a nice balance, not too sweet but not bland. And because it all tastes like marshmallow, you can mix it with nearly any other cereal that you feel needs marshmallow in it. 👀

📍 Found this on a pallet last night at Target. It had no aisle location, perhaps because it isn't Easter time yet, so it might have gotten back stocked. Your Target may have them pushed out already, but if not, ask if they're in the back just in case. The DCPI (item number) is: 231 00 0406.

Valuable information. I can't wait to pick up one of those red phones at Target and start reciting the launch code. Foxtrot whiskey tango, this is GW in launch bay 9 requesting permission for blastoff. Launch code is 231 00 0406, please advise. "Sir that phone isn't for customers." You'll never take me alive! *runs shopping cart straight into end-of-aisle red wine display breaking a bunch of bottles, lays in puddle pretending to be near death* You....you got me.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who's smart enough to know that little marshmallows are the real key to a well-balanced breakfast.