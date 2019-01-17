What A Time To Be Risen: Marshmallow Peeps Flavored Cereal Coming For Easter

January 17, 2019

peeps-cereal.jpg

This is a new Kellogg's Peeps flavored cereal coming in time for the Easter season. The limited edition sugarbombs include yellow, pink and blue marshmallow flavored rings, as well actual marshmallows. Mmmm, a little marshmallow on marshmallow action -- I'll allow it. Per Instagram user mnmtwinz, who has the lowdown in case you want to try scoring some for yourself a little early from Target:

Marshmallow flavored cereal with marshmallows! The cereal has got the same texture as Apple Jacks but literally does taste like Peeps Marshmallows; just without the sugar crystals. It's strange but it works! The sweetness is a nice balance, not too sweet but not bland. And because it all tastes like marshmallow, you can mix it with nearly any other cereal that you feel needs marshmallow in it. 👀


📍 Found this on a pallet last night at Target. It had no aisle location, perhaps because it isn't Easter time yet, so it might have gotten back stocked. Your Target may have them pushed out already, but if not, ask if they're in the back just in case. The DCPI (item number) is: 231 00 0406.

Valuable information. I can't wait to pick up one of those red phones at Target and start reciting the launch code. Foxtrot whiskey tango, this is GW in launch bay 9 requesting permission for blastoff. Launch code is 231 00 0406, please advise. "Sir that phone isn't for customers." You'll never take me alive! *runs shopping cart straight into end-of-aisle red wine display breaking a bunch of bottles, lays in puddle pretending to be near death* You....you got me.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who's smart enough to know that little marshmallows are the real key to a well-balanced breakfast.

  • Tigerh8r

    I think I'd rather just eat the box.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.
  • Closet Nerd

    "What a time to be Risen" HAHAHAHA

    Peeps are made in Bethlehem, PA... they've never allowed tours... until NOW!!!
    https://apnews.com/e24999c0...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Huh... That doesn't have any historical precedent...

  • Geekologie

    I wonder what they finally stopped doing in that factory to allow tours now

  • Closet Nerd

    They finally fired Tom.... can't have guest see a Peeping Tom

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I guess now Tom has no friends.

  • Munihausen

    Was never a big fan of Peeps. Will make a Kit Kat omelette out of Cadbury Creme Eggs, however. No, I do not have any feet.

  • Closet Nerd

    Peeps are my favorite Easter Candy

  • Ollie Williams

    You are not alone on your distaste for Peeps. They are gross.

  • The_Wretched

    I love peeps. They do need to be staled first though.

  • Geekologie

    feet are overrated anyways, just ask snakes

