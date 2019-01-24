What A Time To Be Alive: A Pressurized Beer Bong

Because gravity clearly doesn't work fast enough for some partygoers, this is the Q-bong pressurized beer bong ($20 from Amazon). You just fill the reservoir with up to 32-ounces of beer (challenge accepted), pump the air bulb to your desired beer-pressure, press the trigger valve AND PREPARE TO CHUG-A-LUG. No word if the Q-bong is also Jell-O shot compatible, but you can rest assured someone plans on finding out. "Is that someone you?" Ha -- nice try, mom! I'd recognize your voice anywhere.

Keep going for one more picture taken straight from the company's college business class Powerpoint presentation, as well as a video of a Ryan Reynolds/Lance Armstrong hybrid demonstrating how to Q-bong a Coors Light.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you don't see beer bongs in those 'Drink Responsibly' beer ads for a reason.