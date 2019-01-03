Well That Doesn't Look Fun: Video Of A Paraglider Caught In A Dust Devil

January 3, 2019

This is a video of a paraglider-er at Mount Borah in Manilla, Australia getting absolutely manhandled by a dust devil. But I don't wanna go to Oz! His wife is actually the one filming, who really doesn't seem too concerned for his safety, presumably because this is Australia and they were already attacked by crocs on the way to go paragliding this morning, and will almost certainly be ambushed by deadly snakes on the way home. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "We should pitch 'Australia: Your Final Destination' to the country's tourism department." You get them on videochat, I'll start huffing antivenom for the spider bite portion of our pitch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rob ML, who agrees Australia should really market itself as a place for travelers to practice their survival techniques for the inevitable apocalypse.

  • Closet Nerd

    "I immediately regret this decision"

  • Jenness

    So lucky it didn't slam him right into that tree

  • Mark

    After seeing the entire video I think the paraglider was the only one that made it to safety. go figure!

