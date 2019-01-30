VR Goggle View Of Flying A 265MPH R/C Plane

This is some footage from the VR goggles worn by YouTuber Omegoolibird in order to fly a 265MPH R/C plane. Obviously you need to wear first person POV goggles to fly a plane that goes so fast because it only takes about 10 seconds for the plane to be out of sight and crash landing in a neighboring state. 265MPH -- man, that's fast. I can't even keep my eye on the giant R/C car I was just playing with, and it only goes like 5MPH. "You mean the one with your nephews in it?" Shit! BRB.

Keep going for the video.

