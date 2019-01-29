Video Of A Meteoroid Impact During The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

This is a video of a meteoroid reaching out and smacking the moon during the recent January 19th - 20th blood moon lunar eclipse. It might not look like much, but considering the meteroid was estimated to only be about the size of a football, that's a pretty decent explosion. Could you imagine if it had been the size of my penis? TOTAL DEVASTATION. It probably would have thrown the moon out of orbit and crashing into Earth, and Earth hurtling into the sun. "It wouldn't have even registered." Not even the flicker of a dying candlelight.

Keep going for the video.