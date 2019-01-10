Video Of A 3-D Printed, Foldable Hexapod Robot Working Out 1980's Aerobics Show Style

January 10, 2019

This is a video of a 3-D printed Z6 hexapod robot by Robugtix performing a 1980's style aerobics show routine like the ones my mom used to watch and follow. Or is it more 90's? I don't know, I wasn't really into aerobics in the 80's or 90's except for constantly running from bullies. But just look at me now! "Still a turd." Always and forever.

Thanks to becca b, who informed me that robot isn't even wearing spandex. This is indecent! I'm calling the FCC.

  • Douchy McDouche

    "Just got some bad news... Your wife was in a hit-and-run. KEEP DANCING"

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Ah yes, today we meet the hero of the next Portal installment!

  • Bling Nye
  • The_Wretched

    Ah cool! replace the leg tips with blades and it can do a fun funky dance while it stabs entire malls worth of people to death. Sky net should have gotten some moves.

  • Mark

    Needs more spandex

  • nik

    creepy... in a few years our robot overloads will watch these while we serve them :/

  • Jenness

    Jazzercise for robots. I have almost seen everything.

  • James Mcelroy

    Shake that thing!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Shake it like an unwanted newborn... That is try to shake the little bastard til it dies.

  • James Mcelroy

    you really only need to shake them until critical damage occurs. Then you wait.

  • GeneralDisorder

    When it comes to 6-legged spidery bots I think your best bet is to shake them with an industrial vibrator until they fall apart completely.

  • I think the best thing is to repeatedly shake it with a sledgehammer.

