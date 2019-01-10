Video Of A 3-D Printed, Foldable Hexapod Robot Working Out 1980's Aerobics Show Style
This is a video of a 3-D printed Z6 hexapod robot by Robugtix performing a 1980's style aerobics show routine like the ones my mom used to watch and follow. Or is it more 90's? I don't know, I wasn't really into aerobics in the 80's or 90's except for constantly running from bullies. But just look at me now! "Still a turd." Always and forever.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to becca b, who informed me that robot isn't even wearing spandex. This is indecent! I'm calling the FCC.
