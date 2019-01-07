Video Of A Baby Snake's Heart Beating Seen Through Its Skin

This is a short video of a baby elegant pit viper being held up to a bright light so you can see its heart beating through its skin. Obviously, Mola Ram from the Temple Of Doom is into this. Probably TOO into this. *shrug* Dude's weird and has a thing for hearts and lava pits.

Keep going for the whole video, and please, no comments about how you did something similar with your nuts before.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees you haven't died until you've had your heart pulled out of your chest then your whole body lowered into a bubbling lava pit.