Video Demonstration Of A Lizard Using An Air Bubble As A 'Scuba Tank' To Remain Underwater For Up To 16 Minutes

This is a video captured by Binghamton University research professor Dr Lindsey Swierk of a water anole (Anolis aquaticus) in Coto Brus, Costa Rica using an air bubble trapped on the top of its head and snout to continue breathing underwater, where the animals can remain submerged for up to 16-minutes to avoid land-based predators. Previously it was believed the lizards just held their breath that long. Fascinating. Um, but isn't it just rebreathing the same air over and over again? Because I did that once with a bag and I started to get real lightheaded. "But you didn't stop." Well I didn't say I started to get real lightheaded and I hated it.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Margita, who agrees the real key to breathing underwater is being at least a quarter mer-person.