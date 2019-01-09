A Flash Drive Made To Look Like You're Storing Data On A Fish's Brain

January 9, 2019

fish-brain-flash-drives-1.jpg

These are the 32GB flash drives that were designed to look like the storage actually takes place in the brain of a small silver-striped round herring fish encased in resin. Of course it doesn't, it's just a tiny 32GB flash drive with a resin stick attached and some wires and capacitors inside to complete the illusion. Still, don't let that stop you from buying one and telling a coworker it really does operate on a dead fish's brain. Then when they ask you how you tell them it's obviously nanoscale cellular computational storage and they should look it up if they don't believe you. Then when they return to their own cubicle to actually look it up, that's when you club them in the back of the head before they can discover your dark secret.

Kepe going for a couple more shots and a video of the flash's light effect when in use.

fish-brain-flash-drives-2.jpg

fish-brain-flash-drives-3.jpg

Thanks to Simon, who's not convinced the secrets of Atlantis aren't locked away in that fish's brain.

  • Ollie Williams

    PETA is going to love this.

  • GeneralDisorder

    PETA is a bunch of PITAs.

  • Ollie Williams

    That's a lot nicer than the words I'd use.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I kind of enjoy all the nude models they hire though.

  • Jenness

    That was my absolute first thought too

  • The_Wretched

    First it starts with the pretending. Then it gets real. Then the fish get out and reproduce in the oceans. So much data swimming freely. Truly a horror scenario.

  • Data in the ocean. Data in clouds. What's the difference?

  • Andyman7714

    He who controls the fish controls the data.

  • Bling Nye

    The fish must flow.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    theyll be free swimming everywhere with all ur nudes

Read More: animals, brains, computers, computing, different strokes for different folks, fish, oh wow, real products that exist, so that's what that looks like, storage, things that look like other things, trickery, tricking people, usb, what a time to be alive, yeah you did
