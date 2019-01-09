A Flash Drive Made To Look Like You're Storing Data On A Fish's Brain

These are the 32GB flash drives that were designed to look like the storage actually takes place in the brain of a small silver-striped round herring fish encased in resin. Of course it doesn't, it's just a tiny 32GB flash drive with a resin stick attached and some wires and capacitors inside to complete the illusion. Still, don't let that stop you from buying one and telling a coworker it really does operate on a dead fish's brain. Then when they ask you how you tell them it's obviously nanoscale cellular computational storage and they should look it up if they don't believe you. Then when they return to their own cubicle to actually look it up, that's when you club them in the back of the head before they can discover your dark secret.

Kepe going for a couple more shots and a video of the flash's light effect when in use.

