Two Guys Riding In Convertible After Snow Storm Get Slushed When A Truck Passes
This is a short video of two guys pretending its August after a snow storm and getting hit in the face with some slush when a giant truck passes. Did the truck do that on purpose? Probably. Per the convertible driver: 'Ooooh shiiiiiezzzz!' Powerful words. "What does that even mean?" No clue, although I suspect it roughly translates to 'Top down in the middle of winter was a dumb idea.'
Keep going for the earful of dirty road slush.
Thanks to David DD, who agrees the only purpose of putting a convertible top down in the winter is purposefully giving whoever is riding in the back seat pneumonia.
