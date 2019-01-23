Two Guys Riding In Convertible After Snow Storm Get Slushed When A Truck Passes

This is a short video of two guys pretending its August after a snow storm and getting hit in the face with some slush when a giant truck passes. Did the truck do that on purpose? Probably. Per the convertible driver: 'Ooooh shiiiiiezzzz!' Powerful words. "What does that even mean?" No clue, although I suspect it roughly translates to 'Top down in the middle of winter was a dumb idea.'

Keep going for the earful of dirty road slush.

Thanks to David DD, who agrees the only purpose of putting a convertible top down in the winter is purposefully giving whoever is riding in the back seat pneumonia.