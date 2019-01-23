Two Guys Riding In Convertible After Snow Storm Get Slushed When A Truck Passes

January 23, 2019

This is a short video of two guys pretending its August after a snow storm and getting hit in the face with some slush when a giant truck passes. Did the truck do that on purpose? Probably. Per the convertible driver: 'Ooooh shiiiiiezzzz!' Powerful words. "What does that even mean?" No clue, although I suspect it roughly translates to 'Top down in the middle of winter was a dumb idea.'

Keep going for the earful of dirty road slush.

Thanks to David DD, who agrees the only purpose of putting a convertible top down in the winter is purposefully giving whoever is riding in the back seat pneumonia.

MIB: Men In Blues, A Blues Brothers/Men In Black Movie Mashup

Previous Story

Damn, Mother Nature: A Majestic Sea Cow Grazing On Seagrass

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    Fun fact, you can see this in Alaska every year from March to May.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Two bros... Chillin in the convertible...

  • Bling Nye

    Looks staged AF, the convertible driver slows down as the truck is passing, and even flinches before the slush hits...

    Plus, the shadows, Never Back Down, etc...

  • GeneralDisorder

    It would still be cold. And gross. Imagine what horrible things lurk in the slushy mess that's on the road.

  • Jenness

    idk the other guy was surprised and the driver was looking in the mirror and heard the truck on his side. I think somethings are instinctual - but that laugh. I mean, he's really really excited about that spray of slush. Makes you wonder what else he gets that excited about?

  • Ollie Williams

    Staged.

  • Munihausen

    Just when I think all hope is lost and that mankind is doomed....this happens and relief washes over me like, I suppose, road slush.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cars, convertible, great now i want a slushie, hmm, i bought this convertible and i'm going to use this convertible dammit, ice, iffy, oh yeah this is nice this is warm, questionable, save it for the spring at least jesus what is wrong with you?, slush, snow, summer, video, what were you thinking?, winter, yeah you did, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post