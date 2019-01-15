This Is An Outrage!: Woman Discovers Applebee's Large And Small Beers Are Almost The Same Size

January 15, 2019

This is a video of a fine diner doing a little experiment to see how much bigger a 'large' weizen style glass of beer is at Applebee's than a 'small' pint-style glass. At first glance it would appear to only be about two ounces. Although it looks like she starts with a beer with zero head and some empty space at the top so the glass is probably already missing two plus ounces, and there are about two left over after she fills the smaller glass to the tippy-top. So I'd estimate there's actually about a 4 - 6 ounce total difference between the two glasses. Of course you could just ask a waiter what size glasses they are. Or constantly ask to speak with a manager because you're convinced the bartender is chronically underpouring your white zinfandel and welcome to dining out with my aunt! She also always tries to order from the kid's menu and tip with coupons to other restaurants.

Keep going for the video while I try to remember the last time I even went to an Applebee's for happy hour without getting arrested. Also if anybody knows what the cost difference is for the beers feel free to chime in with a cost analysis.

Thanks to JD, who agrees this is exactly why you bring your own beer and chug it in the restroom like a normal person.

  • Deksam

    Which makes the small beer a bargain...
    I guess that would make me a beer glass super full kind of guy.

  • Alex Gee

    Isn't this just a standard pint (16oz) being poured into an Imperial pint (20oz) glass?

    What did you expect? It's friggin Applebee's, not a beer garden!

  • Bertw192
  • Wooder

    OMG, next we will watch a pitcher of beer be poured into a tall shot glass.
    Sorcery was used in this video!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i can do that. i just spill a shit ton of it.

  • FearlessFarris

    If you're going to Applebees specifically to drink beer, you deserve whatever comes to you.

  • Bling Nye

    "If you're going to Applebees specifically to drink beer, you deserve whatever comes to you."

    ftfy

  • Douchy McDouche

    "If you're going to Applebees specifically to drink beer, you deserve whatever comes to you."

  • Bling Nye

    Still a better love story than Twilight.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I always called it crapplebees implying that you'll probably shit yourself from eating their food.

  • Closet Nerd

    A lot of angry soccer moms heading to Crapplebees now!

  • James Mcelroy

    they only drink the long island iced teas and "Margs"

  • Wooder

    We can only hope that their therapists get there before them

