There Can Be Only One: Two Dung Beetles Battle Over A Poop Ball

This is a National Geographic video of two dung beetles at the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa doing battling over (and on top of) a poop ball. Admittedly, that is a nice round poop ball. You may recall we previously saw Coyote Peterson narrate a dung beetle turd ball battle, because, I don't know if you were aware of this or not, but this happens all the time. Like right at this very moment there are thousands and thousands of dung beetles duking it out over turds. Kinda crazy to think about, right? Also, did you know there are actually three different types of dung beetles? The ones seen here, rollers, roll poop around and use it as a food source and breeding chamber (I know -- it's almost impossible to not get in the mood just thinking about it). The second, tunnelers, bury poop wherever they find it. And the third group, dwellers, neither roll nor bury, they just live in shit piles. Obviously, I'm a dweller.

