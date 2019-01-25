There Can Be Only One: Two Dung Beetles Battle Over A Poop Ball

January 25, 2019

This is a National Geographic video of two dung beetles at the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa doing battling over (and on top of) a poop ball. Admittedly, that is a nice round poop ball. You may recall we previously saw Coyote Peterson narrate a dung beetle turd ball battle, because, I don't know if you were aware of this or not, but this happens all the time. Like right at this very moment there are thousands and thousands of dung beetles duking it out over turds. Kinda crazy to think about, right? Also, did you know there are actually three different types of dung beetles? The ones seen here, rollers, roll poop around and use it as a food source and breeding chamber (I know -- it's almost impossible to not get in the mood just thinking about it). The second, tunnelers, bury poop wherever they find it. And the third group, dwellers, neither roll nor bury, they just live in shit piles. Obviously, I'm a dweller.

Keep going for the video, complete with value-add narration.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there's no greater honor in life than defending your shit ball.

  • Andyman7714

    All that work and to have somebody else steal your shit.

  • Munihausen

    Cue the metaphors.

  • Bling Nye
  • Tigerh8r

    Even bugs get divorces! That dude needed a better Ant-torney, she got all of his shit.

  • Wooder

    What a sh1t show...

  • Bling Nye

    ...ain't that some shit.

  • Lorraine H. Swaney

  • Mark

    lol...that was fun to watch. Looks like persistence paid off for that little guy. I love how he stomps away halfway through the battle then turns back around. You can almost hear him grumbling about not giving up and he's not going home empty handed.

