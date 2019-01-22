The Kentucky Fried Chicken Gravy Scented Candle

This is one of the gravy scented candles being given away to 230 lucky KFC fans in the UK and Ireland who go to this page and enter a contest. What kind of contest, I'm not sure, because I don't live in the UK or Ireland and didn't want to get my hopes up for something that I knew would never happen but just for the record if it was a pissing contest I would win (I can pee all the way around the entire world and soak the back of my pants). So yeah, a KFC gravy scented candle: just the thing to put the spark back in your love life, or just the thing to put the love life back in your spark? Food for thought. "I don't even know what that means." Eat the candle, get crazy boners, do it with the lights on.

Keep going for a short video of the gravy train burning.

— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 21, 2019

Thanks to HT, who agrees the best scent for a romantic candle has been and always will body sweat -- specifically mine. "You smell like a chili cheese dog with extra onions." You're right, we should take this somewhere private.