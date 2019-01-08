The Hyundai Elevate, A Car That Can Transform And Walk To Tackle Rough Terrain

This is a video released by Hyundai starring some CG animations of its conceptual Elevate, a vehicle that can transform and walk on its tires at speeds up to 3MPH to tackle rough terrain. It looks like a space rover. "That Transformer would never make the Autobots." Optimus Prime, ladies and gentelmen! "I'm sorry but it's garbage." Strong words (I suspect it may have had relations with his mom!).

Also able to climb a 5ft (1.5m) wall and jump a 5ft gap, the Hyundai Elevate could be useful for emergency rescues following natural disasters, it said.

It was part of a project exploring "beyond the range of wheels", it added. The concept has been in development for three years and was unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.

Dammit, Optimus Prime, it's a rescue vehicle. "So what?" So you can't talk shit on a rescue vehicle. "I just did." Well you should take it back. "I'm not going to." Come on, I'll give you an oil change! "Will you talk dirty to me while you do it?" Of course I-- wait, what?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to atheistgirl, who agrees it's only a matter of time until some celebrity shows up to the red carpet in one of these things.