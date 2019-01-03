The Deep Freeze: A Mold For Creating Six-Pack Beer Holders Out Of Ice

Because cold ones are almost always preferable to warm ones, this is the $30 Deep Freeze, a silicone ice mold with six inserts (you don't actually freeze your beer in it) that allows you to create a six-pack holder out of ice that fits most 12 and 16 ounce cans, and bottles. Sure you could probably get creative and make one yourself out of a plastic tub and some empty beer cans, but what's the fun in not spending $30? Everybody loves shopping. Just ask my girlfriend. "He still hides in the middle of the circular clothes racks and jumps out to scare me." Never gets old.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I complain it should come with a handle.

Thanks to my buddy Chris C, who invited me over for some cold ones this weekend, which I accepted even though I'm like a thousand miles away. Just let me gas up my jetpack.