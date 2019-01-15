Thanos Makes An Appearance In The Simpsons' Opening Couch Gag

This is a short video from Season 30 Episode 12 (the 651st episode total, holy smokes) of The Simpsons where Thanos makes an appearance for the show's opening couch gag. Who knew Maggie's pacifier was the key to the Infinity Gauntlet's power? And, more importantly, do you think I could jam other things in there to alter its function? Because I found a tooth on the sidewalk the other day on my walk home from work. I also found one of those electric Bird scooters just completely wrecked. "Total coincidence." That what I told myself too when I chose to ignore the groaning in the bushes.

Keep going for the bit.

