Thanos Makes An Appearance In The Simpsons' Opening Couch Gag

January 15, 2019

This is a short video from Season 30 Episode 12 (the 651st episode total, holy smokes) of The Simpsons where Thanos makes an appearance for the show's opening couch gag. Who knew Maggie's pacifier was the key to the Infinity Gauntlet's power? And, more importantly, do you think I could jam other things in there to alter its function? Because I found a tooth on the sidewalk the other day on my walk home from work. I also found one of those electric Bird scooters just completely wrecked. "Total coincidence." That what I told myself too when I chose to ignore the groaning in the bushes.

Keep going for the bit.

Thanks to Stephanie B, hairless and Jake P, who agree the Infinity Gauntlet is cool, but I love the Power Glove. It's so bad.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    at this point, the odds are in our favor if Thanos snapped away half the seasons

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    If Thanos truly wanted a perfectly balanced universe, his snap would have made the Simpsons vanish and kept Futurama.

  • Closet Nerd

    Have you watched Disenchantment?
    I didn't like it at first, but I love it now.
    Had to shake the Futurama feelining i wanted, and now i enjoy it.

  • Ollie Williams

    Got most of the way through the season. Still didn't like it.

  • James Mcelroy

    I kept waiting for it to be funny instead of mildly amusing with almost funny observation/commentary

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this is the best description

