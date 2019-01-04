TeslaCam Footage Of Car Automatically Avoiding Accident In Front Of It

This is some unedited footage from the built-in dashcam of a Tesla vehicle of its accident avoidance system doing its thing when there's a solid rear-ending that happens right in front of it. To the car's credit, I'm fairly certain there's no way this driver would have had the reflexes to stop their vehicle in time themself. The driver then waits about twenty seconds before pulling back into traffic and leaving, presumably while yelling "Should have bought a Tesla!" out the window like a jerk. At least that's what I would have done, and I don't even own a Tesla. "What do you own, GW?" Not even the shirt on my back (borrowed from a frenemy with no intention of returning).

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees the best way to avoid accidents is staying home.