Terrible Driver Gets Perfectly Stuck In Parking Garage

This is a short, filmed-off-the-monitor security cam video of a driver in a parking garage who hits the corner while making a turn, then proceeds to back up with the quickness, getting their car perfectly stuck between two walls. I'm not even sure if I could do that if I tried, especially considering I don't have a license so trying would be illegal. Still, I'm a little confused seeing this video because my girlfriend said she was just running to the grocery store, and I know they have a parking lot and not a garage. *phone rings* Man, my night is gonna suck now.

Keep going for the full video, but you aren't missing much from the gif.

