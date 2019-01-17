Terrible Driver Gets Perfectly Stuck In Parking Garage

January 17, 2019

This is a short, filmed-off-the-monitor security cam video of a driver in a parking garage who hits the corner while making a turn, then proceeds to back up with the quickness, getting their car perfectly stuck between two walls. I'm not even sure if I could do that if I tried, especially considering I don't have a license so trying would be illegal. Still, I'm a little confused seeing this video because my girlfriend said she was just running to the grocery store, and I know they have a parking lot and not a garage. *phone rings* Man, my night is gonna suck now.

Keep going for the full video, but you aren't missing much from the gif.

Thanks to Alex S, who informed me this was actually footage of Vin Diesel's audition for Fast And Furious.

  • Mark

    Austin Powers and the golf cart!!

  • Doog

    "Groovy baby, yeah"

  • PUNX
  • Jenness

    HA! "That was all part of my plan",

  • Wooder

    AAA have officially cancelled this guy's membership.

  • Doog

    However, AA is looking for him at the next meeting

  • Eric Ord

    Me trying to leave the Geekologie message boards, AM I RIGHT PEOPLE???

  • Ollie Williams

    Sure, Eric. Let's go with that.

  • Mysterio Don Lefluerflin

    Terrible, or best?

