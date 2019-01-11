Tennis Player's Around-The-Back Ninja Shot

This is a short video (including a couple slow motion replays) of British tennis pro Dan Evans using his ninja-like reflexes to perform an around-the-back shot on Austrian opponent Jurij Rodionov during the qualifiers for the Australian Open. As some of you may know, Evans was banned from playing professional tennis for a year after testing positive for cocaine in April, 2017, leading at least one blogger to speculate cocaine stays in your system significantly longer than we previously suspected.

