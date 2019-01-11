Tennis Player's Around-The-Back Ninja Shot

January 11, 2019

This is a short video (including a couple slow motion replays) of British tennis pro Dan Evans using his ninja-like reflexes to perform an around-the-back shot on Austrian opponent Jurij Rodionov during the qualifiers for the Australian Open. As some of you may know, Evans was banned from playing professional tennis for a year after testing positive for cocaine in April, 2017, leading at least one blogger to speculate cocaine stays in your system significantly longer than we previously suspected.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Andrew, who agrees he should have thrown a flip or barrel roll in there to really show off.

Visions Of The Future: An Army Of Robotic Spiders On The March

Previous Story

Sweet HD Footage Of China's Chang'e Probe Landing On The Dark Side Of The Moon

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, cat-like reflexes, competition, drugs, hitting things, impressive, ninja, ninjas are everywhere, obviously you're not a golfer, performance enhancing drugs, reflexes, skills, sports, trying hard and believing in yourself
Previous Post
Next Post