Sweet HD Footage Of China's Chang'e Probe Landing On The Dark Side Of The Moon

This is some footage just released by the China National Space Administration of its Chang'e probe's successful descent and landing on the dark (far) side of the moon. It's pretty amazing to watch. The only thing that would have made it better is if I had been riding that probe like a bucking bull, butt-naked and waving a pirate flag. "A Jolly Roger?" The JOLLIEST Roger. Now if you'll excuse me, I'd like to close my eyes and daydream about this until happy hour.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

