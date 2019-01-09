Such Coordination: Guy Performs Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Playing Two Acoustic Guitars Simultaneously

This is a video of musician Luca Stricagnoli (who appears to have vampire fingers on his right hand) playing two acoustic guitars simultaneously to perform Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' (previously: performing Iron Maiden on his reversed triple neck guitar). Impressive, but can he pat his head and rub his stomach at the same time LIKE THIS? "You just poked an eye and gave yourself a titty twister." Hold on, hold on, I'm almost there.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sam Slammer, who agrees he should be playing a third guitar with his teeth and a couple more with his feet.