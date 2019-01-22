Spill-Detecting Googly-Eyed Robot Coming To Giant Grocery Stores

January 22, 2019

This is a shot of Marty, a googly eyed robot that's going to be dispatched to all 172 Giant grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia to identify spills in the stores and notify human employees to clean them up BECAUSE GOD FORBID IT SHOULD CLEAN THEM UP ITSELF *under breath* you lazy turd.

The in-store robots will move around on their own, identifying hazards like liquid, powder and bulk-food spills and reporting them to human employees.


The robots will free up Giant employees to spend more time helping customers, the Carlisle-based company says.

"Bringing robotics and A.I. from a research lab to the sales floor has been a very exciting journey, and we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores," said Nicholas Bertram, president of Giant Food Stores. "Our associates have worked hard to bring this innovation to life with amazing partners.

There should be a robot in every store by mid-2019, according to Giant.

No word how long it will be before a Marty tramples a child, but *laying on floor in spilled ketchup* quick, start screaming bloody murder. Oooh -- and pass me a package of Double Stuf OREOs. At the bare minimum they won't make me pay for those.

Thanks to Closet Nerd and Lana, who agree Giant should save their robot money and hired an actual human to have another checkout line open.

