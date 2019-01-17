Say What Now?: Man Admits To Injecting Own Sperm Into Arm To Treat Lower Back Pain

January 17, 2019

back-pain-home-remedy.jpg

Because who says you can't make your own medicine, a 33-year old Irish man has admitted to doctors that he's been injecting his own semen into his arm at least once a month for the past year and a half to treat chronic lower back pain. Now that's a hell of a home remedy. My back would have to be so broken I could see it looking straight forward before I tried that.

While the man had a history of chronic low back pain, a further examination revealed a red rash on his right upper arm - and the patient subsequently admitted he had been injecting himself with his own semen for a year and a half.


"He had devised this 'cure' independent of any medical advice.

"Upon this occasion the patient had injected three 'doses' of semen intra-vascularly and intra-muscularly," it said.

Doctors found that the semen had leaked into the soft tissue in the man's arm.

"This patient's back pain improved over the course of his inpatient stay and he opted to discharge himself without availing of an incision and drainage of the local collection," the authors noted.

First of all, was it working? And secondly, who comes up with this stuff? I mean, how does a man possibly decide to inject his own semen into his arm to treat lower back pain? It doesn't make any sense. Unless -- UNLESS -- he asked a coworker like me how to treat lower back pain, and that coworker looked him dead in the eye, leaned in, and whispered 'Inject your own semen into your arm.' Admittedly, I could see myself telling somebody that.

Thanks to Thaylor H and K Diddie, who want to know if he even bothered eating his own boogers or drinking some of his blood first, or if he just went straight to the semen.

Police Department Seeks Drunk Volunteers So They Can Practice Giving Field Sobriety Tests

Previous Story

Awww: Hamsters Racing Through A Five-Level Maze

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Do you expect him to just let his lonely fun time juice go to waste?

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

  • "an incision and drainage of the local collection"

    I gagged.

  • Jenness

    "First of all, was it working?" That's what I want to know. It's amazing what people will do to get just a bit of relief when traditional medicine fails them. Chronic pain is not joke. I feel for the guy. Pretty sure you have to be in agony before you get to the "Fuck it, I'm going to give myself a nut butter injection - what do I have to lose?"

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think he misunderstood what stem cells are.

  • Ollie Williams

    I would assume if he was doing it for a year and a half, it must have been doing something. Or, he was literally insane, which is an option too.

  • Mike Gover

    If he ended up at the doctors for help, I'm going to say it wasn't working.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    "he opted to discharge himself"

    "who comes up with this stuff'

    i see what u did there

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i'm legit gonna guess that he thinks it's like stem cells or something

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: chronic pain, doctors, home remedies, i can't even imagine, i'm homeopathic!, i've heard it all now, it takes all kinds, man, medicine, oh wow, pain, problem solving, say what now?, solving problems, what is wrong with people?, yeah you did, you did what?
Previous Post
Next Post