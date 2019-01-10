Russian Motorcyclist Breaks Ice On Frozen Channel, Takes A Chilly Plunge

This is the helmet-cam footage from a motorcyclist in Moscow cruising along a frozen channel when he breaks the ice and takes a freezing-cold dip in the drink. He says the bike had to be serviced afterwards, but otherwise he and the cycle are fine. Well that's a relief. Still, didn't I hear somewhere that if you fall in ice-cold water with all your clothes on that you're supposed to strip naked so they don't make you even colder and cause hypothermia? "Put your clothes back on, GW." What, I'm practicing!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this is why ice cycling is so dangerous. Stick to the road!