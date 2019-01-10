Russian Motorcyclist Breaks Ice On Frozen Channel, Takes A Chilly Plunge

January 10, 2019

This is the helmet-cam footage from a motorcyclist in Moscow cruising along a frozen channel when he breaks the ice and takes a freezing-cold dip in the drink. He says the bike had to be serviced afterwards, but otherwise he and the cycle are fine. Well that's a relief. Still, didn't I hear somewhere that if you fall in ice-cold water with all your clothes on that you're supposed to strip naked so they don't make you even colder and cause hypothermia? "Put your clothes back on, GW." What, I'm practicing!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this is why ice cycling is so dangerous. Stick to the road!

It's Been Bugged: Guy Opens Home Telephone To Figure Out Why It Isn't Working

Previous Story

Close Calls: Highway Sign Falls On Woman's SUV As She Drives By

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, burr!, cold, freezing, i want to curl up by a fire just watching this video, ice, ice road bikers, meanwhile in russia, motorcycle, that wasn't supposed to happen, unintentional stops, well that couldn't have been pleasant, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post