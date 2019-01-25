Ring-Bearer Dog Rides Remote Controlled Lamborghini Down Aisle At Owner's Wedding

This is a short video of a large dog, acting as ring bearer, riding a remote controlled Lamborghini toy down the aisle at his owner's wedding. Honestly, at first I thought it was the dog who was getting married because why else would you stunt so hard. Still, no word if the bride was pissed for getting upstaged on her special day, but if I know women, there's no way she wasn't. "You do not know women." Only my mom, and even she won't speak to me three-quarters of the time.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why the guy steering the car couldn't keep it straight (I suspect champagne).

Thanks to Courtney G, who informed me she tried training one of her cats to carry the rings down the aisle at her wedding and the rings were never seen again, although the cat did show up a few days later. That sounds accurate.