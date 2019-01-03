Real Products That Exist: A Ceramic Batman Bat Symbol Party Snack Serving Tray

Because somebody somewhere out there has just waiting to throw the fanciest Batman themed birthday party in all of history, this is the $12 Batman Ceramic Serving Platter available on Amazon. The 14" x 10" ceramic tray is both dishwasher and microwave safe (for once) and apparently perfect for holding a variety of the cheapest pepperoni, cheese and crackers you can find for your party guests (but please, no pretzels -- I hate pretzels). Plus it doubles as a pet food bowl whenever you're not throwing parties. That's what almost all my serving dishes do.

*watches everybody at party spit appetizers into their hands* I'M JOKING. I'm not though plus that queso dip bowl was an emergency bedpan once.

Thanks to Ryan L, who informed me that's one of the saddest looking snack assortments he's ever seen. Are you kidding me? Minus the pretzels that looks deluxe.