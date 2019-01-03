Real Products That Exist: A Ceramic Batman Bat Symbol Party Snack Serving Tray

January 3, 2019

bat-symbol-party-tray-1.jpg

Because somebody somewhere out there has just waiting to throw the fanciest Batman themed birthday party in all of history, this is the $12 Batman Ceramic Serving Platter available on Amazon. The 14" x 10" ceramic tray is both dishwasher and microwave safe (for once) and apparently perfect for holding a variety of the cheapest pepperoni, cheese and crackers you can find for your party guests (but please, no pretzels -- I hate pretzels). Plus it doubles as a pet food bowl whenever you're not throwing parties. That's what almost all my serving dishes do.
*watches everybody at party spit appetizers into their hands* I'M JOKING. I'm not though plus that queso dip bowl was an emergency bedpan once.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

bat-symbol-party-tray-3.jpg

bat-symbol-party-tray-2.jpg

Thanks to Ryan L, who informed me that's one of the saddest looking snack assortments he's ever seen. Are you kidding me? Minus the pretzels that looks deluxe.

Oh, You Know, Just A NYC Squirrel Eating An Egg Roll In A Tree

Previous Story

Video Demonstration Of A Lizard Using An Air Bubble As A 'Scuba Tank' To Remain Underwater For Up To 16 Minutes

Next Story
  • Frédéric Purenne

    "Producer : We need to fill the platter for the promo picture.
    Staffer : Ok, I'll go get it. Do you have some money or a corporate credit card for the groceries?
    Producer : No need! Here's 10 bucks, there's a convenience store on the next corner.
    Staffer : Hum.... You want chips?
    Producer : Nope, I want a type of breed, cheese and meat... and maybe some crackers!"

  • Bling Nye

    They know their target demographic, that's for sure.

  • Jenness

    This is exactly what happened

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: batman, holding things, it's all fun and games until batman starts talking about his parents at your party, meats and cheeses, parties, real products that exist, somebody somewhere out there has been waiting for this, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post