Real Products That Exist: $33 Decorative Unicorn Skulls

January 16, 2019

decorative-unicorn-skulls.jpg

This is the $33 'Ancient Fossil Unicorn Skull Sculpture Rare Mythical Creature Skeleton Model Great Decor For Archaeologists Excavation Adventurers And Collectors' from Ebros Gifts and available on Amazon. Each resin skull is hand-painted and polished and measures about 11-inches tall, 9-inches long and 5-inches wide. Considering an average size horse skull is around 22-inches long, this must have been a very young unicorn. And that's heartbreaking -- it was never even old enough to realize its full magical potential before being killed. "You're joking, right?" About what? "What part of 'sculpture,' 'model,' 'resin,' and 'hand-painted and polished' did you not understand?" Any of it really.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who informed me she has an ogre skull on her fireplace mantle. Now that I want.

