POV Timelapse Of A Tesla Model 3 Being Assembled From Bare Chassis To Finished Product

January 9, 2019

This is a short, 48-second timelapse of a Tesla Model 3 being assembled from bare chassis to being driven out of the factory, as all viewed from the rear window. I learned a lot by watching it. "Did you though?" Not really, no. But I did think the whole dash assembly being mounted inside around the 10-second mark was cool. "Anything else?" No, that was pretty much it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it must take nerves of steel for those human assembly line employees to work so close to those bone-crushing industrial robots.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Did they have to remount the gopro part way through?

  • It's a lot less entertaining when you're on the line getting the crap kicked out of you.

  • Draco Basileus

    Not impressed, Elon. Far too many humans involved in this process.

